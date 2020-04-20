The following obituary is being republished to correct information. THOMAS L. ELDER, 75, of Fort Wayne, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 17, 2020. Born Feb. 26, 1945 at Fancy Farm, Ky., he was a son of the late John and Mary Elder. He worked at International Paper of Fort Wayne for 38 years. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Violet (Susie) Elder; four sons, Robert, John, James (Elena), Jeremy (Clarissa); three daughters, Melissa (Mike) Woods, Christina (Fidencio) Vasquez, Mendy (Rodric) Pearson; 25 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; siblings, sister, Dorothy Nuekaum; and brother, Jerry Elder. He was also preceded in death by grandson, Jeffrey Woods; and four sisters, Edna Johnson, Joyce Morgan, Sue Ice and Frances Bloodgood; and brother, John Kenneth. Private visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne. Private Family burial at later date. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 20, 2020