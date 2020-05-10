THOMAS L. ISENBARGER
THOMAS L. ISENBARGER, 73, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Parkview Hospital - Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Lee and Mildred (Sovine) Isenbarg -er. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was a member of American Legion Post 330, New Haven. After the Army he worked for International Harvester and later was a real estate agent for Century 21 and Remax. He was also a member of Shriners International, Mizpah Shriners, Fort Wayne, Moose Lodge 1568, Angola, and Freemason Lodge 739, Waynedale. He enjoyed driving his golf cart around the lake. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Linda; son, Chris (Emma) Isenbarger of New Haven; sister, Patricia (Lowell) Werling of New Haven; and grandchildren, Connor and Evan Isenbarger. Private service. Preferred memorials are to Mizpah Shriners, Fort Wayne.Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
1 entry
May 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Debra Byrd
Family
