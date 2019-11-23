THOMAS L. MEREDITH, 83, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Edward and Lavona Meredith. He proudly served his country in the Marine Corps and had retired from Zolliner's after 41 1/2 years of service. He is survived by children, Thomas Jr. (Tammy), Ed (Vicki) Meredith and Rosemarie Berryman; stepchildren, Roger, Brenda and Linda Baker; five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren; and brothers, Ron and Gary Meredith. He was preceded in death by first wife, Loretta; second wife, Maxine; and siblings, Don Meredith, Katrina Holland and Barbara Meredith. Funeral service is 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Covington Memorial Gardens, 8408 Covington Road, with calling from 4 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials to the . www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 23, 2019