THOMAS LEE ARNOLD, 80, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Friday June 12, 2020. Born Jan. 22, 1940 in Fort Wayne, Ind., Thomas was the son of Eldon Arnold and Cecil Arnold. He was a graduate of Ossian High School. He enjoyed family, hunting and fishing. Thomas retired in 2000 from Don R. Fruchey, Inc and was a member of Ironworkers Local 147 for 50 years. Thomas is survived by his sweetie and wife of 60 years, Myra Arnold; and his children, Lisa M. (Michael) Carroll, Lee A. Geary, Paul J. Arnold, and Julie L. Kruger. He is also survived seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, Ind.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 14, 2020.
