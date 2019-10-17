Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS LYNN VAN AMAN. View Sign Service Information Weicht Funeral Home Inc 207 N West St Angola , IN 46703 (260)-665-3111 Send Flowers Obituary

THOMAS LYNN VAN AMAN, 66, of Fremont, Ind., passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born Dec. 1, 1952, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Lawrence Van Aman and Ruth A. (Tschannen) Van Aman Smith. He graduated from Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne, in 1971. He received his Bachelor's degree and Master's of Business Administration degree from Indiana University. Thomas worked in Marketing and Marketing Research for Kraft Manufacturing, Kellogg Company, Information Resources Inc. and Allstate. He served his country in the United State Army and was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Angola. On July 1, 1970, Thomas married Debra Elaine Bell. Together they raised their family in Illinois before moving to Fremont and retiring at their lake home on Lake George. Thomas was a loving husband, father and son. Surviving are his wife, Debra Elaine Van Aman of Fremont, Ind.; two sons, Paul Van Aman of Omaha, Neb., and Matthew Van Aman of Wheeling, Ill.; daughter, Caroline (Ben Justick) Van Aman of Bloomington, Ill.; mother, Ruth A. Van Aman Smith of Fremont; stepmother, Donna Van Aman of Grayslake, Ill.; brothers, Patrick Van Aman of Coldwater, Mich., and Adam Van Aman of Grayslake, Ill.; and three sisters, Sharon (Dave) Pressler of Angola, Christine (Robert) Watson of Chicago, Ill., and Rebecca (Randy Robinson) Van Aman of Chicago, Ill. He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Van Aman; and stepfather, Virgil Smith. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Angola, Ind. The Rev. John P. Gardner officiating. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Ind. Memorials may be given to the Indiana Multiple Sclerosis Society, 3500 DePauw Blvd., Suite 1040, Indianapolis, IN 46268. INDIANA@NMSS.org Local arrangements by handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola. Condolences may be expressed online at

