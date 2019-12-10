THOMAS M. FISHERING, 66, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late George W. Fishering Jr. and Carol J. Dailey. Tom owned and operated his own construction company, TOMCO Construction. He was a talented drummer who loved music, and played in various bands, with his close friends, all his life. Tom's quick wit was beloved by all, and he will be remembered as a trusted, loyal, kind, and compassionate father and friend. He is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Kraig) Kumfer of Madison, Wis., and Lauren (Robert) Ross of Denver, Colo.; one granddaughter, Shirley; former wife, Judy Williams of Fort Wayne; and siblings, Bill Fishering of Fort Wayne, Dianne Fishering of Chicago, Ill., Ellen Summers of Basalt, Colo., and Andy Fishering of Denver, Colo. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach, Va. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 10, 2019