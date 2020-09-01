1/1
THOMAS M. KESSLER
1933 - 2020
THOMAS M. KESSLER, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Born June 8, 1933, in Louisville, Ky., he was a son of the late Paul and Edith (Apple gate) Kessler. Tom attended school in Milltown, Ind., where he met his wife, Eillene. They graduated together in 1951 and were married in June of 1955. After graduation he worked in Louisville, Ky., for GE. Tom later went to Indiana Tech, graduating as a mechanical drafting engineer. Tom was a plant manager for Dana Corporation in Morganton, N.C., retiring as Vice President of Sales after 30 years with Dana. He also served in the Army as a 1st Lieutenant until 1962. Tom was a member of Leo United Methodist Church. He enjoyed working on his fleet of 1932 Chevy's and could fix anything manmade. He shared his love of cars with his youngest son, Paul. Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Eillene (Heishman) Kessler; daughters, Robin (Mike) Moffitt and Trayce Kessler - Manriquez; sons, Michael and Paul Kessler; grandchildren, Summer, Megan, Scarlett, Jessie, and Molly; 12 great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Pixie. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul-Charles and William Kessler; and son-in-law, George Manriquez. He will be greatly missed by all of his friends. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the funeral home. Social distancing guidlines will be in place. Memorial donations may be made to Leo United Methodist Church. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
SEP
4
Calling hours
10:00 AM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
SEP
4
Service
11:00 AM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
