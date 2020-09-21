1/
THOMAS M. KRAUS
THOMAS M. KRAUS, 71, passed away Wednesday, Sept 16, 2020, in Fort Wayne at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. Born May 9, 1949, Thomas joins his mother and father, Wilma and Mentor Kraus, in heaven. Thomas always had a big heart and helped others as best as he could. He loved music and was an avid audio engineer. "You could always find him at an audio mixing console" putting the finishing touches for a blues or rock band. His other love was RC gas boats. He won several RC boat shows in his earlier years. He is survived by his ex wife, Mary Miller of Phoenix; son, Aaron Miller and his wife Holly of Orlando; three grandchildren, Morgan, Collin, Jacob of Orlando; and one great-grandchild, Sterling of Orlando. He is also survived by his sister, Sarah Ann (Sally Kraus) DeHayes of Fort Wayne, her two children, Trevor Law of Ithaca N.Y., Amy and her husband Kenneth Richman and two children Izabella and Xavier of Fort Wayne; and his best friends, Rick and Lucy Briley of Fort Wayne. A memorial for the immediate family will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County SPCA.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 21, 2020.
