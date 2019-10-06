THOMAS (TOM) MICHAEL FRANCHER SR., 65, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at home in Las Vegas, Nev. He was born in Michigan and later relocated to Fort Wayne, Ind. Tom was a U.S. Air Force veteran and returned to Fort Wayne to marry Karen Montooth. Tom later relocated to Houston, Texas, where he was a police officer for several years. Surviving are his siblings, Cindy Francher, James Francher, Frank (Cathy) Tabor, Kendall Tabor, and children Thomas (Christy) Francher and Kelly (Robert Homan II) Francher. His mother, June Tabor, preceded him in death.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 6, 2019