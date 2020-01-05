THOMAS MICHAEL SHUBAT, 73, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Berwyn, Ill., he was a son of the late John and Bea Shubat. He graduated from Marquette University where he studied engineering. Tom worked for Tuthill, beginning his career in Chicago, and transferred to Fort Wayne where he worked in the Cablecraft division. He enjoyed international travel with his work and sharing those experiences. Tom was loyal to his company for 35 years before retiring. He attended Pathway Community Church. He was an avid Blackhawks and White Sox fan, enjoyed reading and projects around the house. Most of all he loved spending time with his wife, daughters, and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Carolyn Shubat; daughters, Stephanie Shubat and Christine (Stephen) Halla; grandchildren, Jonathan and Jacob; siblings, Jean (Lee) Schoon, and Steve Shubat; and several nieces and nephews. Tom was also preceded in death by a brother and sister. Service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Pathway Community Church, 1010 Carroll Rd., with calling beginning two hours prior at noon. Memorials may be made to Pathway Community Church or Shepherd's House. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 5, 2020