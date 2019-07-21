|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS PAUL SODANO Sr..
|
|
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
|
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
|
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
|
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
THOMAS PAUL SODANO SR., 85, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at North Woods Memory Care Assisted Living Facility. Born on Sept. 6, 1933 in Niagara Falls, N.Y., he was a son of the late Lawrence and Mabel (Perry) Sodano. He attended Trott Vocational High School and fibbed about his age to join the National Guard of New York State in 1947. In 1951 he joined the U.S. Navy, serving as an Electrician's Mate Third Class on the destroyer U.S.S Coates during the Korean War. After being Honorably Discharged, he attended Indiana Tech via the G.I. Bill, majoring in mathematics, later receiving a B.S. Degree in 1960. While a Tech student he met the love of his life, Sonja (Dietz) Sodano, later marrying on Feb. 1 1960. Tom's first job out of college took him and Sonja to Hartford, Conn. where he was employed by the United States Aircraft Research Laboratories. They moved back to Fort Wayne for a brief time when Tom worked for I.T.T. Federal. His next job took him to Akron, Ohio where he worked for Goodyear Aerospace. He then returned to Fort Wayne securing employment with Magnavox Defense where he was a Systems analyst for Automated Design Processes, making significant advancements in artificial intelligence, retiring in 1989. He was a talented individual who enjoyed woodworking as a hobby. One project he was very proud of was making the 14 Stations of the Cross for St. Aloysius Church, in Yoder, Ind. He enjoyed Roman history and made three trips to Rome, two with IPFW class tours. Tom is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sonja (Dietz) Sodano; sons, Dr. Thomas (Dr. Linda) and Michael (Jackie) Sodano; grandchildren, Stephanie, Anthony, Quentin, and Vincent; great-grandchildren, Madison, McKenzie, Darian, and Darasia; great-great granddaughter, Brielle; and sister, Ellen Glassman. Also preceding him in passing are his brothers, Robert and David Sodano. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 21, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|