THOMAS R. "TOM" ALT, 75, of Ocean Springs, Miss., passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Forest Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born March 14, 1944, in Fort Wayne, he graduated from Xavier University in Ohio. Thomas enjoyed basketball, golf, and Notre Dame football. Thomas is survived by his children, Nicholas Alt and Christopher Alt. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Scott Alt; parents, William and Bernice Alt; and brothers, Don Alt and Bill Alt. A memorial visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Bradford - O'Keefe Funeral Home, 911 Porter Ave., Ocean Springs, Miss. To view and sign register book, visit www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 11, 2019