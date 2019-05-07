THOMAS R. JONES, 83, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born May 22, 1935, in Milwaukee, Wis., he was the son of the late Walter and Evelyn Jones. He was a member of Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and also was a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. Tom proudly served in the United States Navy, was a firefighter with the St. Joseph Twp. fire department and was an avid model railroader member of the NMRA. Thomas is survived by his sons, Robert (Susan) Jones and Timothy (Michelle) Jones; daughters, Annita Elick and Elizabeth Jones; grandchildren, Justin Jones and Emily Elick; and great-granddaughter, Hannah Hastings. Thomas was also preceded in death by his wife, Annette Jones; and grandson, Stephen Elick. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary at 4:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church or NMRA. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 7, 2019