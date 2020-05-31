THOMAS RALPH WATERS, 80, of Flowery Branch, Ga., passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, after a 10 year battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Born Feb. 9, 1940, in Philadelphia, Penn., he was the son of Ralph and Violet Waters. After graduating from North Side High School in 1958, he went on a basketball scholarship to study at Ball State. In 1960, he transferred to Defiance College where he graduated in 1962. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was honorably discharged in 1963. His journey then took him to the CID of the IRS, in Toledo, Ohio. In 1970, Tom moved the family to Savannah, where he became the Agent in Charge. He then transferred to Atlanta in 1976, becoming Group Manager, where he ended his career with the IRS in 1978. He then founded Corporate Intelligence Consultants, specializing in representation of clients before the IRS and white-collar crime. Tom is survived by his three sons, Gary Thomas (Teresa) Waters, Gregory Ralph Waters and Gordon John (Claire) Waters; seven grandchildren, Jessica Waters (Evan) Jennings, Austin (Brooke) Waters, Nicholas Waters, Sophie Waters, Madelyn Waters, Josie Waters, and Kylie Waters; and two great-grandchildren, Kensie and Tenley Waters. He is also survived by his two sisters, Nancy Hoehn of Fort Wayne and Gerry Fisher of Muncie, Ind. Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Violet Uhlmann Waters; and father, Ralph Waters. Service is 3 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church, 4675 Winder Highway (HWY 53), Flowery Branch (GA 30542). In lieu of flowers, Tom requested donations be made to The Hope Clinic, 121 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30046.



