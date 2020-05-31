THOMAS RALPH WATERS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THOMAS RALPH WATERS, 80, of Flowery Branch, Ga., passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, after a 10 year battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Born Feb. 9, 1940, in Philadelphia, Penn., he was the son of Ralph and Violet Waters. After graduating from North Side High School in 1958, he went on a basketball scholarship to study at Ball State. In 1960, he transferred to Defiance College where he graduated in 1962. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was honorably discharged in 1963. His journey then took him to the CID of the IRS, in Toledo, Ohio. In 1970, Tom moved the family to Savannah, where he became the Agent in Charge. He then transferred to Atlanta in 1976, becoming Group Manager, where he ended his career with the IRS in 1978. He then founded Corporate Intelligence Consultants, specializing in representation of clients before the IRS and white-collar crime. Tom is survived by his three sons, Gary Thomas (Teresa) Waters, Gregory Ralph Waters and Gordon John (Claire) Waters; seven grandchildren, Jessica Waters (Evan) Jennings, Austin (Brooke) Waters, Nicholas Waters, Sophie Waters, Madelyn Waters, Josie Waters, and Kylie Waters; and two great-grandchildren, Kensie and Tenley Waters. He is also survived by his two sisters, Nancy Hoehn of Fort Wayne and Gerry Fisher of Muncie, Ind. Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Violet Uhlmann Waters; and father, Ralph Waters. Service is 3 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church, 4675 Winder Highway (HWY 53), Flowery Branch (GA 30542). In lieu of flowers, Tom requested donations be made to The Hope Clinic, 121 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30046.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved