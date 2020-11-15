1/1
THOMAS RAY KIERSPE
1941 - 2020
THOMAS RAY KIERSPE, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Born March 8, 1941 in Fort Wayne. Tom was the son of the late Raymond L. and Mary Marguerite (Driver) Kierspe. He attended and graduated from St. John Evangelical Lutheran Grade School and South Side High School. Tom also attended Midwestern college and I.P.F.W. and was a veteran of the 122nd Air Force National Guard. Tom worked at General Electric for 35 years, retiring in 1999. Following retirement, he volunteered for 10 years as Sexton of St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Tom was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church, the German Heritage Society, and spent weekends volunteering and demonstrating as a rendezvous reenactor. Tom is survived by his sister, Nancy Carlson Dodd; and many nieces and nephews. Also preceding him in passing were his wife, Carole (Hoffman) Kierspe; and sister, Geraldine Schoenherr. A private family service will be held at Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral home on Winchester Road with burial at St. John Lutheran Cemetery to follow the service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Cemetery Board. Condolences can be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
