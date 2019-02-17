THOMAS ROBERT BOORSMA, 51, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Born in Fort Sill, Okla. in June 1967, he was the son of Robert and Annette Boorsma, now residing in Florida. Tom was a devoted Christian, an avid deep-sea fisherman, and big game hunter. He shared his love of the outdoors through hiking, fishing, and hunting with his family. Tom showed his devotion to his country through his honorable service in the U.S. Marine Corps. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 14 years, Shirley Boorsma; and his two sons, Jacob Boorsma,15, and Xavier Simpson, 19. He was greatly loved and will be missed. "The family requests that support of the family is shown in the form of donations to organizations supporting our United States veterans." Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 17, 2019