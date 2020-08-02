THOMAS ROBERT GETZ, 79, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Lakewood Ranch Hospice House. Born July 28, 1941 in Fort Wayne, Ind., Thomas was the son of the late Robert and Wilma Getz. After graduating from Central Catholic High School, Fort Wayne, Ind., in 1959, Thomas went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army. Thomas was a recipient of multiple sales awards, including MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table), and a member of the American Legion. He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast, fun-loving, outgoing, and the love of Jan's life. Thomas is survived by his wife, Janis Getz; three step-daughters, Debra Shook, Sue Rosales, and Lori Augustyniak; step-son, Jim Pequignot, Jr; three sisters, Barbara, Cindy, and Debbie; and 10 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park. Contributions in Thomas' memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis (TN 38105), stjude.org
; or Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka (KS 66675), woundedwarriorproject.org
. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Getz family may be shared at www.RTSFunerals.com