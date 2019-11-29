THOMAS ROBERT STILLEY

THOMAS ROBERT STILLEY, 74, of Spencerville, Ind., passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Born on Aug. 20, 1945, he was a son of the late Robert Francis Stilley and Betty Ann Schoon. On Feb. 14, 1990 he married Carolyn (Watts) Stilley, who preceded him in death. Tom worked at Sheller Globe/United Technology and Breed Technology for 27 years. He owned and operated The Meteor Bar and Grill in Auburn. He was a veteran of U.S. Army. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. He enjoyed spending time with all his children and grandchildren. Surviving relatives include his children, Lisa (Harold) Jenkins of Edwardsville, Ill. Thomas (Veronica) Stilley of LaGrange, Ind. Bill (Jami) Patterson of Leo, Ind., Ashley Patterson of Grabill, Ind.; step-children, Jamie (Dirk) Beck of Fort Wayne, Ind., James Sandman of Fort Wayne, Ind., Larry Patterson of Garrett, Ind., Thomas Patterson of Fort Wayne, Ind.; 17 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by three brothers; two sisters; one son, Brandon Adams. Private family funeral. Public calling is from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Online guestbook at www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 29, 2019
