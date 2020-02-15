THOMAS SAYLOR SR., 87, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Born in Left Fork, Bell County, Ky., he was the son of the late John Saylor and Martha (Baker) Helton. He retired from Slater Steel after 43 years. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, his 1959 Ford tractor, and was a devout Christian. He was loving father and grandfather who will be dearly missed. He is survived by his children, Lylia Gusching, Thomas (Mary) Saylor Jr., and Ben (Sandy) Saylor, all of Woodburn, Alfred and Johnny Saylor, both of Fort Wayne, Connie (Miguel) Huapaya and Robin Reddington, both of Tennessee, Nena (Matthew) Klotz of New Haven, and Gary (Robin) Saylor of Detroit, Mich.; two sisters; four brothers; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wives, Florence and Rebecca Saylor; daughter, Debra Westfall; and four brothers. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial in IOOF Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. For online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 15, 2020