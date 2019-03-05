Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS SMITH. View Sign

THOMAS SMITH, 83, of Fort Wayne, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born Dec. 8, 1935, he was a son of Green and Eular (Fleming) Smith. He was an elementary teacher and principal for Fort Wayne Community Schools for 37 years, retiring in 2003. He was a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. He also spent most of his life giving back to the community volunteering and serving as a lector, Eucharistic minister and tour guide at various Catholic churches. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed working in his yard and relaxing while he was retired. Surviving relatives include six children, Michael Smith, Maurice (Kitty) Smith, Charlotte Smith, Lori Whitten, and Reggie Smith, all of Fort Wayne, and Belinda Smith of Chicago, Ill.; four grandchildren, Charkiera Smith, Sean Whitten, Jacinda Whitten, and Arianna Whitten; five great-grandchildren, Izaiah, Lucy, Jezir, Grayson, and Chariah; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, and one great-grandchild, Jelan. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1122 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will follow at the Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cathedral St. Vincent de Paul Society. To sign the online guestbook, please visit



