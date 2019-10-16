THOMAS W. CARTWRIGHT

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of Tom's passing ,Ginny and I have been..."
    - Eva Torres
  • "Rest in peace Thom. My thoughts and prayers are with your..."
    - Teresa Lewis
  • "Sorry for your family's loss."
    - Kim Zimmerman
  • "You will be sorely missed."
    - Steve Conley
  • "Love you dad...........always"
    - Darlene Stephens
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Foster Park
6301 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN
46807
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Foster Park
6301 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Foster Park
6301 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Foster Park
6301 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
Obituary
THOMAS W. CARTWRIGHT, 77, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Charles and Mary E. Cartwright. Tom served honorably in the United States Navy and worked as a driver for Resenberg Company, Waste Managements, and Norfolk Southern. Tom married Virginia M. Quirk on July 16, 1977; she survives. Tom enjoyed trains and had a large collection. Also surviving are his children, Darlene Cartwright, Michelle Cartwright and Lakiesha Cartwright; six grandchildren; sister, Liz; and fur baby, Samara. Tom was also preceded in death by siblings, Robert Cartwright, Bill Cartwright, Ed Cartwright, and Donna. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the funeral service. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Association. To sign the online guestbook, visit, www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 16, 2019
