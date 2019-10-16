THOMAS W. CARTWRIGHT, 77, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Charles and Mary E. Cartwright. Tom served honorably in the United States Navy and worked as a driver for Resenberg Company, Waste Managements, and Norfolk Southern. Tom married Virginia M. Quirk on July 16, 1977; she survives. Tom enjoyed trains and had a large collection. Also surviving are his children, Darlene Cartwright, Michelle Cartwright and Lakiesha Cartwright; six grandchildren; sister, Liz; and fur baby, Samara. Tom was also preceded in death by siblings, Robert Cartwright, Bill Cartwright, Ed Cartwright, and Donna. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the funeral service. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Association. To sign the online guestbook, visit, www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 16, 2019