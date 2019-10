THOMAS W. CARTWRIGHT, 77, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Charles and Mary E. Cartwright. Tom served honorably in the United States Navy and worked as a driver for Resenberg Company, Waste Managements, and Norfolk Southern. Tom married Virginia M. Quirk on July 16, 1977; she survives. Tom enjoyed trains and had a large collection. Also surviving are his children, Darlene Cartwright, Michelle Cartwright and Lakiesha Cartwright; six grandchildren; sister, Liz; and fur baby, Samara. Tom was also preceded in death by siblings, Robert Cartwright, Bill Cartwright, Ed Cartwright, and Donna. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the funeral service. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Association. To sign the online guestbook, visit, www.domccombandsons.com