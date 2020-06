THOMAS WAGNER, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. Thomas was the beloved son of the late Marcia (Stier) Williams; the beloved stepson of the late John Williams of Chicago, Ill.; the loving brother of the late Denise Farmer and Patrice Morris of Naperville, Ill.; and the beloved uncle of Jennifer and Christina Morris, both of Downers Grove, Ill. Interment Lindenwood Cemetery.



