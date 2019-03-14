Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS WARDEN STAAK. View Sign

THOMAS WARDEN STAAK, 73, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019, after a hard fought battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family. Tom was the son of the late Louis and Eileen Staak. He graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School and Ball State University where he earned a Bachelor's degree and a Master's degree in business. Throughout his career he worked in the graphic arts and paper industries. He was instrumental in starting Xpedex Paper and Packaging in 2001, retiring from there in 2013. Tom loved getting to know people and never met a stranger. He and his wife of 50 years, Sharon, enjoyed traveling. They especially liked visiting colleges and universities that might be on their route or even off the beaten path. They enjoyed watching IU basketball and the Cincinnati Reds together. Tom's favorite thing to do was spend the winter with his daughter and her family in California. Tom is survived by his wife, Sharon (Bass); daughter, Allison (Dave) Dettore of Culver City, California; granddaugh ters, Montana (13) and Hope (6); brother, Ed (Sheri) Staak of Burr Ridge, Illinois., and their children, Emma and Spencer. A memorial service honoring Tom is noon Saturday, March 30, 2018, at The Chapel, 2505 W. Hamilton Road S, Fort Wayne (where he was a member), with calling from 11 a.m. to noon. Preferred memorials are to be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825, or

