THOMAS WAYNE COTTIER, 68, of Spencerville, Ind., passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Born on July 10, 1951 in San Francisco, Calif., he was a son of the late Glenn Cottier and Ruby Gardner. He served in the United States Army for three years during the Vietnam era. Thomas worked as a machinist at Dana Spicer Axle for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching NASCAR racing, and the Purdue Boilermakers. Thomas is survived by his sons, Michael and Jamie (Emily) Cottier; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Amaya, Carter, Emberly, and Reagan Cottier; brother, Howard (Linda) Cottier; sisters, Debbie Etnyre and Cheryl Blain; special niece, Rachael Gramajo; and many nieces and nephews. Also preceding him in passing was his sister, Nikki Kennard. A funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Hockemeyer Harlan Funeral Home, 17629 St. Rd. 37, Harlan (IN 46743), with visitation two hours prior. Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA and Parkview Cancer Center. Condolences may be left online at www.hockemeyerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 8, 2019