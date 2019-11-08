THOMAS WAYNE COTTIER (1951 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS WAYNE COTTIER.
Service Information
Hockemeyer Funeral Home
17629 State Road 37
Harlan, IN
46743
(260)-657-5308
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hockemeyer Funeral Home
17629 State Road 37
Harlan, IN 46743
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Hockemeyer Funeral Home
17629 State Road 37
Harlan, IN 46743
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

THOMAS WAYNE COTTIER, 68, of Spencerville, Ind., passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Born on July 10, 1951 in San Francisco, Calif., he was a son of the late Glenn Cottier and Ruby Gardner. He served in the United States Army for three years during the Vietnam era. Thomas worked as a machinist at Dana Spicer Axle for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching NASCAR racing, and the Purdue Boilermakers. Thomas is survived by his sons, Michael and Jamie (Emily) Cottier; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Amaya, Carter, Emberly, and Reagan Cottier; brother, Howard (Linda) Cottier; sisters, Debbie Etnyre and Cheryl Blain; special niece, Rachael Gramajo; and many nieces and nephews. Also preceding him in passing was his sister, Nikki Kennard. A funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Hockemeyer Harlan Funeral Home, 17629 St. Rd. 37, Harlan (IN 46743), with visitation two hours prior. Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA and Parkview Cancer Center. Condolences may be left online at www.hockemeyerfh.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Harlan, IN   (260) 657-5308
funeral home direction icon