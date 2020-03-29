THOMAS WESLEY SWARTZ, 65, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at his residence. Born Oct. 8, 1954 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late William and Lucy Swartz. He was a U.S. Army veteran and worked as production planner at Avery Dennison Corporation. He is survived by his wife, Laura Swartz; sons, Nathaniel (Erica Wagnor) Swartz and Wesley (Calloway) Swartz; sister, Debbie Staley; and grandchildren, Charlie, Landon, Adelaide, and Kayleigh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Pam Kramer; and brother, Jerry Swartz. A private family service will be held at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Swartz family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2020