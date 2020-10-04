1/
THOMAS WESLEY SWARTZ
1954 - 2020
THOMAS WESLEY SWARTZ, 65, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at his residence. Born Oct. 8, 1954, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late William and Lucy Swartz. He was a U.S. Army veteran and worked as production planner at Avery Dennison Corporation. He is survived by his wife, Laura Swartz; sons, Nathaniel (Erica Wagnor) Swartz and Wesley (Calloway) Swartz; sister, Debbie Staley; and grandchildren, Charlie, Landon, Adelaide, and Kayleigh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Pam Kramer; and brother, Jerry Swartz. A celebration gathering with birthday cake being served is from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Sears Pavilion, 1701 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with a service at 5 p.m. At the conclusion of the service there will be a balloon release. All are encouraged to wear orange in honor and in memory of Tom. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared for the Swartz family, at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals
OCT
8
Service
05:00 PM
Sears Pavilion
