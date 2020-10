Or Copy this URL to Share

SWARTZ, THOMAS WESLEY: A celebration gathering with birthday cake being served is from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Sears Pavilion, 1701 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with a service at 5 p.m. At the conclusion of the service there will be a balloon release. All are encouraged to wear orange in honor and in memory of Tom. Arrangements by Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home.



