THOMAS "TOM" WHEELER, of Estero, Fla., passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at his home. Born on Aug. 7, 1946 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was a son of the late Charles and Lucille (Deininger) Wheeler. Tom grew up in Garrett, Ind. and graduated in 1964 from Garrett High School. He attended Indiana University where he received a business/finance degree in 1969. Tom was a consummate business professional whose career grew throughout his tenure at several companies. He held various management and leadership roles at General Electric Company, Roth Distributing, and Almo Corporation, where he served as Executive Vice President in charge of the Appliance and Consumer Electronics business until his retirement in 2004. Notwithstanding his many career successes, Tom's focus was always centered on family. Over the many years and generations, he was always there for his family, providing his steady encouragement, keen wisdom and generous support. His selfless love for family stood paramount. "As a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, mentor and friend, Tom will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate to have known him." Tom is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Connie (Culpepper) Wheeler; his son, Lane (Linda) Vines and his daughter, Leah Leeper (Brad Dahlberg); six grandchildren, Justin (Alexa), Trevor and Jordan Leeper and Joanna, Andrew and Julia Vines; one brother, Tim (Karen) Wheeler; and three sisters, Theresa Blaker, Janie (Rick) Ewert and Rita Wheeler; and 13 nieces and nephews. Tom is also preceded in death by a sister, Barbara; and two brothers, Joe and Phil. A memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Philip The Deacon Lutheran Church, Plymouth, Minn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home. To sign his guest register or to leave online condolences visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 2, 2019