THOMAS (TOM) WILLIAM TURFLINGER, 75, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne in 1944, he was a son of Thomas H. and Betty R. Prill Turfling er. Tom graduated from South Side High School in 1962. He then proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps as a Radar Repairman from 1963 to 1966. Tom received an honorable discharge as a Sergeant while in the 10th Marines, 2d Marine Division, FMF, Camp Lejeune, N.C. Tom then put his USMC radar and electronics experience to work for Bowmar Instrument Corporation, where he was employed from 1966 until 1973. In 1974, Tom earned a bachelor's degree from Indiana University. In 1975, Tom began 26 years of service in the Fort Wayne Police Department. Tom happily called Fort Wayne home for most of his life, but he also loved to travel the continental United States, which he regularly did with his two sons and a Jayco pop-up trailer every summer throughout the 80s and 90s. He was easily recognizable by his over 40-year-old mustache, suspenders and vest. He was a car enthusiast, doo-wop lover, handyman, motorcycle rider and an avid mower of lawns. Tom loved to spend his time with his closest friends at the VFW and the American Legion, where he could often be found listening to live music with pull-tabs and a Jim Beam. Tom's gruff exterior was often belied by a twinkle in his eye, and it masked a man with a golden heart who spent an immeasurable amount of his time selflessly helping others. Tom is survived by his sons, Jason and Bradley Turflinger; sister, Verna Hilworth; and partner, Nelli. Tom was the proud grandfather of Sophia, Sondre and Estella. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robin, and his sisters, Patricia and Lana. A funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at DO McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a viewing starting at 11 a.m. A burial service will immediately follow at Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS). For online condolences visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 10, 2019