THORA BARBARA SIMPSON, 94, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Van Wert, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, 12:19 p.m., at her residence. Born Dec. 6, 1925, in Van Wert, she was a daughter of the late William and Pauline (Kiser) Click. A 1943 graduate of Van Wert High School, Barbara went on to marry the love of her life, James Simpson, who passed away in 2005. Together, they shared many years of memories. Barbara worked for many years as a secretary at Continental Can before retiring as a secretary for International Harvester. She enjoyed reading, crossword and jigsaw puzzles and tending to her flowers in the yard. Barbara also loved long car drives, playing with her cat and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Robin (Buzz) Kirkwood of Fort Wayne; and grandchildren, Adam and Joshua Kirkwood, both of Fort Wayne; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was also preceded in death by her sister, Armilene Flickinger; and brother, Schuyler Click. Barbara will be cremated according to her wishes. A graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barbara`s memory may be sent to Cass Housing at www.casshousing.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S. Washington St., Van Wert, OH 45891. To share in Barbara's online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 25, 2020