TIA LYNN MEYERS, 32, of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. She was born on March 27, 1988 in Fort Wayne. "She lived everyday for her girls!" Tia is survived by daughters, Adeiah Jesch, Eliana Manolas, Imogen, and Verity Warren; mother, Tamara (Thomas Lambert) Meyers; grandparents, Rick (Sharon) Meyers of Columbia City, Ind., and Marti (Doug) Masterson of Valparaiso, Ind.; great-grandparents, Don (Alice) Masterson of Lafayette, Ind.; and fathers of the daughters, Beau Jesch, Steve Manolas and Ben Warren. Tia was preceded in death by her daughter, Alaina Jesch. A gathering of family and friends is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Tia's daughters education fund, c/o Tamara Meyers. "Mom we will all miss you, Fly High". To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com