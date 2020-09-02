1/1
TIA LYNN MEYERS
1988 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TIA LYNN MEYERS, 32, of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. She was born on March 27, 1988 in Fort Wayne. "She lived everyday for her girls!" Tia is survived by daughters, Adeiah Jesch, Eliana Manolas, Imogen, and Verity Warren; mother, Tamara (Thomas Lambert) Meyers; grandparents, Rick (Sharon) Meyers of Columbia City, Ind., and Marti (Doug) Masterson of Valparaiso, Ind.; great-grandparents, Don (Alice) Masterson of Lafayette, Ind.; and fathers of the daughters, Beau Jesch, Steve Manolas and Ben Warren. Tia was preceded in death by her daughter, Alaina Jesch. A gathering of family and friends is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Tia's daughters education fund, c/o Tamara Meyers. "Mom we will all miss you, Fly High". To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved