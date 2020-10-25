TIFFANY MARIE HIATT, 38, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital. Born Sept. 9, 1982 in Fort Wayne, she was a graduate of North Side High School, class of 2001. Tiffany was a wonderful homemaker and was previously a restaurant manager at Mad Anthony's. Tiffany was compassionate, caring and thoughtful. She always put the needs of others ahead of her own. A passionate soul and brightest light, she loved her husband and children dearly. She was very close to her family and friends, especially her mom whom she talked to daily. She enjoyed traveling, family getaways, and spending time at the beach. Recently, she began to create art and paint rocks, at which she excelled. She is survived by her husband, Chad Hiatt of Fort Wayne; daughter, Lillian "CJ" Grace Bodie of Fort Wayne; son, Phillip Henry Hiatt of Fort Wayne; mother and father, "BJ" and Andy Wissing of Fort Wayne; brother, Brandon Whitt of Fort Wayne; sister, Nicole Rose of Fort Wayne; grandmother, Betty Blume of Fort Wayne; mother- and father-in-law, David and Ellen Hiatt of Fort Wayne; sister-in-law, Laura (Noah) Klima of Joliet, Ill.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Jesse Blume; and brother-in-law, Andrew Hiatt. A Memorial Gathering is from 3-8pm on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at David Hefner Pavilion, 1903 St. Mary's Ave., Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Chad Hiatt for their children's educational fund. For online condolences visit www.advantagehighlandpark.com