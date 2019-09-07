|
Vigil
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:30 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
TIM KOESTERS, 67, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Born on Jan. 24, 1952 in Celina, Ohio, he was a son of the late Albert and Vivian (Tekamp) Koesters. He managed and partially owned SKYTECH. Tim belonged to the St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church for 17 years, St. Vincent DePaul Society, and was an active member of the Carpenter Sons. Tim enjoyed carpenter work, volunteering with Carpenter Sons, and wood projects at home for his family. He especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren. Tim is survived by his wife, Karen Koesters, who he married on June 30,1973; children, Scott (Tami) Koesters, Brian (Jodi) Koesters and Lynn (Matthew) Lundquist; grandchildren, Kyle, Faith, Joey, Dee Dee, Carson, AJ, Raelyn, Maylee, Layna, Rube, Reid, Brynn, and Seth; sister, Barbara (William) Hamberg; sisters-in-law, Patricia Koesters, Cathy Hart, Pat Selhorst, Nancy Puthoff, Virginia (Doug) Seitz, and Sue Puthoff; and brothers-in-law, Dave (Mary) Puthoff, Ken (Deborah) Puthoff, Jim (Cher) Puthoff, Don (Teresa) Puthoff, Greg (Jeniffer) Puthoff, Mike Puthoff, Ron (Joan) Puthoff, Randy (Ann) Puthoff, Kevin (Ann) Puthoff, and Jeff Puthoff. Also preceding him in passing are his brothers, Gerald and Daniel Koesters; father and mother-in-law, Raymond and Agnes Puthoff; and brothers-in-law, Frank Puthoff and Carl Hart. A Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Rd, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with a vigil service at 4:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society or Matthew 25. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 7, 2019
