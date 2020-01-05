TIM OBERKISER, died on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Born Jan. 22, 1958, in Fort Wayne, he graduated from Elmhurst High School with a love for football. Tim was an extremely hard worker and spent most of his working years at Tokheim. He was incredibly generous with his time and spent most of it doing things for others. He was a devoted family man who loved to fish, golf and play poker. Tim leaves behind a legacy of hard work, loyalty and love. He is survived by five children, Eva, Ryan, Kandyce, Kyle, and Avorie; eight grandchildren; mother, Loann; and sister, Trudy. He was preceded in death by his father, Phil; and wife, Patty. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling two hours prior. Preferred memorials are to the family c/o Avorie. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 5, 2020