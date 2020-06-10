TIMMY "TIM" SEXTON, 59, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. Born Oct. 27, 1961, he was the son of Lloyd Sexton and Lucy Hensley. He loved working on motorcycles, cars, and listening to music. He had the biggest heart, and was always ready to help others. He is survived by his daughter, Katie L. DeRaps; and family and friends. Funeral service is 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family.