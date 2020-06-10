TIMMY "TIM" SEXTON
1961 - 2020
TIMMY "TIM" SEXTON, 59, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. Born Oct. 27, 1961, he was the son of Lloyd Sexton and Lucy Hensley. He loved working on motorcycles, cars, and listening to music. He had the biggest heart, and was always ready to help others. He is survived by his daughter, Katie L. DeRaps; and family and friends. Funeral service is 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
10:30 AM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
JUN
11
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
