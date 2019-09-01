TIMOTHY (TIM) CONNER, 58, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at home. Tim was a generous, caring, loving husband, father, son, friend, and brother, always ready to help. He is survived by his wife, Marsha; daughter, Sarah, at home; son, Daniel of Fort Wayne; stepsons, Richard Thompson of Fort Wayne, Michael Thompson of Cincinnati; mother, Sally (Jack) Goings of Fort Wayne; sister, Nancy (Steve) Montrosso of Warners, N.Y.; step brothers, Ed (Debbie) Goings, Jim (Peggy) Goings, stepsister, Carol Lewis; and his fur kids, Bella and Shadow. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at First Pentecostal Church of Fort Wayne, 935 Farwood Ave. Fort Wayne, Ind. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 1, 2019