TIMOTHY D. DEMING, 67, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. Born in Newark, N.Y., Timothy was the son of the late C. Robert "Bob" and Joyce Deming. Timothy worked in retail management for Target and the Messenger Printing Company prior to working in the HR Department at Ivy Tech. Timothy had a true passion for reading. His other hobbies were drinking coffee, shopping for antiques, music, but nothing was more important than spending time with his family and grandchildren. Surviving are his children, Kevin (Gina) Deming, April Deming and Keith (Namita) Deming; grandchildren, Anika, Seth and Ishan; siblings, David (Maureen) Deming and Dawn (Michael) Merryman; and his former spouse, Kathy White. Service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from 11 a.m. until the service. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind.