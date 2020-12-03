1/1
TIMOTHY D. ELLERT
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TIMOTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TIMOTHY D. ELLERT, 64, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at home. He is already sorely missed by his friends and family. Born in Garrett, Ind., in 1956, he is a son of Philip and Margaret Ellert. Soon after graduating from DeKalb High School, he joined the U.S. Postal Service. He was a quintessential employee there for more than 40 years. Tim had three children from his first marriage; Aimee, Philip and Jeremy. Aimee describes her dad as a quiet man with a strong faith who made her feel loved. Tim and Lisa (Simon) were married in September of 1986. Together they had two children, Nathan and Korinne. Tim was a loving, devoted father. He was at every school event and loved making family breakfasts, including his famous Mickey Mouse pancakes and French toast. He was extremely proud of his children and encouraged them to be their best while completely accepting them for who they are. Tim knew how to repair almost anything. He loved to build things and figure out how everything worked. His generosity and know-how was evident as he helped countless friends and neighbors. He was a humble volunteer at St. Jude Catholic Church where he was a member for decades. Retirement didn't slow Tim down. An avid cyclist, he completed his first century ride (100 miles) on his 60th birthday. Retirement gave him the time to read and focus on his love of science, discovery, history and astronomy. Tim is survived by his wife, Lisa Ellert of Fort Wayne; children, Aimee (Nicholas) Wentworth of Angola, Philip (Sirena) Ellert of Columbia City, Nathan Ellert of Indianapolis, and Korinne Ellert of Bloomington; five grandchildren; and siblings, Betty (Ron) Mcintosh of Columbus, Ind., Tom (Diana) Ellert of Waterloo, Ind., Patty Wurst of Grants Pass, Ore., Ted Ellert of Waterloo, Ind., Debbie (Jerry) Parks of Carbondale, Ind. Timothy was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Jeremy Ellert. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, with calling beginning at 9 a.m. Memorials to National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or Community Food Harvest Food Bank. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved