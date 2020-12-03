TIMOTHY D. ELLERT, 64, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at home. He is already sorely missed by his friends and family. Born in Garrett, Ind., in 1956, he is a son of Philip and Margaret Ellert. Soon after graduating from DeKalb High School, he joined the U.S. Postal Service. He was a quintessential employee there for more than 40 years. Tim had three children from his first marriage; Aimee, Philip and Jeremy. Aimee describes her dad as a quiet man with a strong faith who made her feel loved. Tim and Lisa (Simon) were married in September of 1986. Together they had two children, Nathan and Korinne. Tim was a loving, devoted father. He was at every school event and loved making family breakfasts, including his famous Mickey Mouse pancakes and French toast. He was extremely proud of his children and encouraged them to be their best while completely accepting them for who they are. Tim knew how to repair almost anything. He loved to build things and figure out how everything worked. His generosity and know-how was evident as he helped countless friends and neighbors. He was a humble volunteer at St. Jude Catholic Church where he was a member for decades. Retirement didn't slow Tim down. An avid cyclist, he completed his first century ride (100 miles) on his 60th birthday. Retirement gave him the time to read and focus on his love of science, discovery, history and astronomy. Tim is survived by his wife, Lisa Ellert of Fort Wayne; children, Aimee (Nicholas) Wentworth of Angola, Philip (Sirena) Ellert of Columbia City, Nathan Ellert of Indianapolis, and Korinne Ellert of Bloomington; five grandchildren; and siblings, Betty (Ron) Mcintosh of Columbus, Ind., Tom (Diana) Ellert of Waterloo, Ind., Patty Wurst of Grants Pass, Ore., Ted Ellert of Waterloo, Ind., Debbie (Jerry) Parks of Carbondale, Ind. Timothy was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Jeremy Ellert. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, with calling beginning at 9 a.m. Memorials to National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or Community Food Harvest Food Bank. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com