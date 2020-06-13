TIMOTHY DAVID HORN, 70, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Braden ton, Fla. Born in Fort Wayne on Christmas Day in 1949, he spent most of his life in Fort Wayne and Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich. before moving to Ellenton, Fla. in 2012. Above all, he lived his life by the Golden Rule, approaching everyone and everything with love, kindness and a quick sense of humor. Among his many passions in life, music was the constant. He loved to share his passion for the Rolling Stones, James Brown and all types of Rhythm and Blues with anyone who wanted to listen with him (and many who didn't). He was an amateur fisherman and philosopher to anyone who would lend an ear. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and a graduate of Fort Wayne's South Side High School in 1968 and IUPUI. He is survived by his wife, Janet; daughter, Katie; son, Dan; sisters, Linda, Barbara and Amy; and brother, Jim. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; mother, Beth; brother, Bob; and sister, Beth Ann. Tim will be interred at the Sarasota National Cemetery in Florida. "Lord, grant me the strength to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store