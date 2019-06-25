TIMOTHY "TIM" L. BRAUN, 73, of Pleasant Lake, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Born March 21, 1946, in Fort Wayne, he was a member of Plumbers & Steam fitters Local Union 166 for 52 years. He loved NASCAR, fishing and spending time with friends and family. He is survived by daughters, Michelle (Todd) LeVeque, Monique (Mahlon) Washington, Bridgette (Brent) Silvers Hey, Gretchen (Brandon) Greene, and Danielle Braun; 13 grandkids; seven great-grandkids; brothers, Mike (Mary Jo) Braun, Dan (Marlene) Braun, and Dave (Janet) Braun; sister, Chris (Tim) Ivy; and many more family and friends. He was preceded in death by wife, Peggy A. Braun, who he married on Oct. 31, 1981; as well as his parents, Eldon and Betty. A Celebration of Tim's Life is from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Pleasant Lake Fire Department,1445 W. Main St., Pleasant Lake (IN 46779). Messages may be sent to Tim's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 25, 2019