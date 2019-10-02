Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mungovan Simple 2114 South Calhoun Street Ft. Wayne , IN 46802 (260)-744-2114 Celebration of Life 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Summer City Masonic Lodge 3635 Portage Blvd. Fort Wayne , IN Calling hours 10:00 AM Mungovan Simple Funeral Home 2114 S. Calhoun St Fort Wayne , IN Funeral service 11:00 AM Mungovan Simple Funeral Home 2114 S. Calhoun Street Fort Wayne , IN Send Flowers Obituary

TIMOTHY L. WOODS, 65, passed from this life on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, 6: 26 a.m., at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, in Fort Wayne. Born Sept. 9, 1954, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Leonard R. Woods and Holly (Breece) Woods. Tim was a graduate of the North Side High School class of 1972 and was a proud Redskin supporting both the Alumni Association and the Athletic Hall of Fame. He earned a degree from Indiana Business College and went on to attend Indiana Wesleyan University. Tim worked as a payroll accountant for United Telephone/Sprint and later as an account specialist for Baden. Tim was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing golf and softball as well as watching his beloved Cincinnati Reds. He was a fan of Komet Hockey and IU basketball. Tim leaves behind sisters, Barbara Woods of Fort Wayne and Jennifer Nicholson of Kokomo; aunt, Mary Sprunger; many cousins and several great nieces and great nephews. Tim was blessed to have many friends whom he considered family. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Robert Nicholson. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Mungovan Simple Funeral Home, 2114 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with calling one hour prior. A Celebration of Life is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Summer City Masonic Lodge, 3635 Portage Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46802). Burial will take place in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the North Side High School Alumni Association designated for the Alumni Patio.

