TIMOTHY LEE MURPHY, 54, of Minneapolis, Minn., formerly of New Haven, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at home. Born in Muncie, he was the son of Thomas and Susan (Smith) Murphy, who survive. He was a 1983 gradate of New Haven High School, where he was a member of the tennis team and both concert and swing choirs. He was a past member of First Presbyterian Church, Fort Wayne where he was a Deacon and Stephen Minister. He enjoyed playing bridge, traveling, rollerblading, snow and water skiing, and reading. He is also survived by brother, Jeffrey (Lynn) Murphy of Warsaw; and nephews, Thomas (Kharis Schmidt) Murphy and Robert Murphy. Memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. Preferred memorials are to the Northeast Indiana Positive Resource Center. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 11, 2020