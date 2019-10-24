Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TIMOTHY "TIM" LINSKY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TIMOTHY "TIM" LINSKY, 41, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Tim was born Sept. 19, 1978, in Fort Wayne. He graduated from Columbia City High School in 1998 and completed some classes at Ivy Tech Community College. He worked for D&W Fine Pack for the past six years, currently as a maintenance supervisor. He loved spending time with his family, friends, and dog. His passion was riding his motorcycle, including taking long trips out of state. He enjoyed family vacations, target shooting, and playing euchre. Tim married his wife, Michelle (Fabini) Linsky on Nov. 21, 1998; also surviving are his daughters, Rebecca and Hailee Linsky; mother, Barbara (Fraser) Linsky of Columbia City; in-laws, Doug and Rose Plew of Columbia City; and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Linsky Jr. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, (IN 46805), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday Oct. 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences may be left online at



