TIMOTHY M. KENNEDY, 57, of Auburndale, Fla., passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in Fort Wayne on Nov. 1, 1961, he was a son of Flynn J. Kennedy of Eastpointe, Mich., who survives, and the late Janice C. Kennedy. He is also survived by his brother, Greg Kennedy of Booneville, Mo.; sisters, Cindy (Bruce Msgt USAF Ret.) Colson of Eastpointe, Mich. Annette Thompson of Booneville, Mo., and Elizabeth (Jody) Kimbler of Auburndale, Fla.; and many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Daniel F. Kennedy. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Aboite Baptist Church, 5700 Homestead Rd., Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 28, 2019