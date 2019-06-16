TIMOTHY MICHAEL FLANAGAN, 54, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019, following a stroke. He attended Elmhurst High School and Indiana Purdue University, Fort Wayne. He served in the U.S. Army based in Bamberg, Germany. A mechanic by trade, he loved working on cars and his last restoration was that of his 1979 Corvette. He had many friends and always helped them out in their time of need. He was also known for telling incredible stories about himself. Tim is survived by his mother, Phylis Edwards Flanagan of Fort Wayne; brothers, Kevin Flanagan and Terry Flanagan, both of Fort Wayne; and six nieces, Darcy Flanagan, Carrie Flanagan (Ben) Bussell, both of Louisville, Matisse Flanagan of Chicago, Erin Flanagan and Caitlin Flanagan (Kade) Neilson, both of Kansas City, and Bridget Flanagan of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by his father, Dan Cass Flanagan; and brother, Dan Colin Flanagan. Burial is 5 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Cosperville Cemetery, in Wawaka, Noble County, Ind., with a Celebration of Life to follow at O' Sullivans Irish Pub at 8:30 p.m. Memorials can be made to the charity of donor's choice. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 16, 2019