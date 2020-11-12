1/1
TIMOTHY MICHAEL GOODMAN
1956 - 2020
TIMOTHY MICHAEL GOODMAN, 64, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, from a heart attack. Born in Fort Wayne on May 28, 1956, Tim was a son of George Goodman and Margaret (Mc Grath) Goodman. He attended two years at Central Catholic High School before graduating in 1974 from Bishop Dwenger High School. Tim retired from the Carpenters Union Local 232, in 2011, having worked for many years as a Construction Superintendent. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia (Hines) Goodman; sons, Andrew (Kourtney Fiechter) Goodman of Fishers, Ind., and Matthew (Kelsey Weller) Goodman of Nashville, Tenn.; and grandsons, Hunter and Parker Goodman, both of Fishers, Ind. He is also survived by his father, George Goodman; two brothers, Andrew (Julie) Goodman and Thomas (Julie) Goodman; a sister, Linda (Don) Polley; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Goodman. A gathering of friends and family is planned for May of 2021. Memorials may be made to ACRES Land Trust or the Izaac Walton League.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
