TIMOTHY P. BROTHERTON, 53, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Bill Broth erton, who survives, and Betsy (Estill) Brotherton who preceded him in death in 2018. He was a tenured professor at Ferris State University, where he taught marketing classes and was actively involved with the collegiate chapter of the American Marketing Association. He was a strong supporter of University of Alabama Football (ROLL TIDE!), where he earned his PHD in marketing in 2001. He was also an active international traveler visiting, England, France, Italy, Spain, Greece, Costa Rica, Brazil, Russia, Switzerland, Ireland, and South Korea. He is also survived by his siblings, Jon Brotherton of Fort Wayne and Sara (Brant) Harmon of Lebanon; four nieces and nephews, and two grandnieces. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Sunday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation two hours prior. Pastor Chuck Fenwick officiating. Inurnment in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne at a later date. Preferred memorials are to AMA-Ferris, amaferris.org/donations. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 5, 2020