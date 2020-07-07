TIMOTHY P. DOLAN, died peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at home. He was born on March 16, 1944. He was the loving and generous father of Kelly (Jeff) Dolan Robinson, Andy (Chris) Dolan and Timothy (Mindi) Dolan II. He graduated from Chicago Vocational School and then joined the Army. Accepted into the Honor Guard, Tim proudly served his country. Treasuring his family above all else, he lived for the times with family, he was grandfather of 15 and great-grandfather of four. "We will miss him greatly." A memorial service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store