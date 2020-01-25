TIMOTHY R. LAUER, 69, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Karen Lauer; children, Jennifer Lauer, Timothy (Michelle) Lauer, and Kimberly (Danial) Pattin; one sister and two brothers. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jody Lauer. Mass service is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2304 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation on hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan 26, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808).
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 25, 2020