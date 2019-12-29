TIMOTHY RAYMOND HUHN, 61, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Auburn, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was a son of the late Richard Huhn and Betty (Kessen) Huhn, who survives. He married Barbara Nicolai on March 21, 1979, and she survives. Tim worked as a meat cutter for 38 years. Tim was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He was passionate about grilling and cooking and liked to travel. Above all else he enjoyed his children and grandchildren. Surviving in addition to his mother and wife are children, Matthew (Renee) Huhn, Emily (Clifford) Tillotson, and Katlyn (Casey) Kilgore; grandchildren, Jacob, Harley, Desmond, Lincoln, Michael, and Stella; and siblings, Kathy (Bob) Grunden, Mike (Kimmie) Huhn, and Karen Park. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, with memorial calling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the memorial service. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 29, 2019